SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REFILE-Philippines reports 186 more coronavirus deaths, record daily toll

12 Sep 2020 / 16:28 H.

    (Corrects to fix spelling in first paragraph)

    MANILA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Saturday reported 186 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, a new daily record and the highest single-day fatality rate recorded so far in Southeast Asia.

    In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have increased to 4,292, while confirmed cases rose by 4,935 to 257,863. The Philippines has the most COVID-19 infections in the region. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kim Coghill)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast