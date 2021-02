(Removes extraneous word from the second para)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood narrowed trading limitations to eight companies from 50 on Sunday, according to an update on its blog.

Companies that still face limitations include GameStop Corp , AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and Blackberry Ltd, it said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)