REFILE-Russia, China veto approval for Syria aid via Turkey for second time this week

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China vetoed a last-ditch attempt by western members of the U.N. Security Council to extend approval - which expires on Friday - for humanitarian aid to be delivered across two border crossings into Syria from Turkey for the next six months.

The United Nations says millions of Syrian civilians in the northwest of the country depend on the humanitarian aid delivered from Turkey, describing it as a "lifeline." The remaining 13 council members voted in favor of the resolution on Friday.

