MOGADISHU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble retained on Monday Abdirahman Duale Bayle as its finance minister, as part of a cabinet of 27 ministers, Roble's office said.

His office said in a statement he had also retained Ahmed Ise Awad as its foreign affairs minister and Health Minister Fawzia Abikar Nur. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh, writing by George Obulutsa, editing by Chris Reese)