REFILE-Texas executes inmate convicted of killing elderly man -Department of corrections

July 8 (Reuters) - A Texas inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting an elderly man at his home as he robbed him of his truck nearly three decades ago was executed by the state on Wednesday.

Billy Joe Wardlow, 45, was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m. central time (2352 GMT) after he was executed by lethal injection at the state's execution chamber in Huntsville for the murder of Carl Cole, 82, in 1993. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; editing by Bill Tarrant and Sandra Maler)