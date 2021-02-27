SEARCH
REFILE-U.N. rights experts to issue findings on Navalny case on Monday

27 Feb 2021 / 09:03 H.

    (Corrects typographical error in first paragraph)

    GENEVA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - United Nations human rights investigators will issue their findings on the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday, a U.N. statement said on Friday.

    The opposition politician was arrested in Moscow in January upon returning from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say was a military-grade nerve agent.

    Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on killings, and Irene Khan, U.N. expert on freedom of opinion and expression, will issue their findings on their investigation at a Geneva press conference on Monday (1500 GMT), the U.N. said in a statement revealing the investigation. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson)

