SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REFILE-U.S. says humanitarian ceasefire to take effect on Monday in Nagorno-Karabakh

26 Oct 2020 / 05:19 H.

    (Refiles to fix spelling to 'effect' in first sentence)

    WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A humanitarian ceasefire will take effect Monday morning in the fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, a joint statement from the U.S. State Department and the two governments said on Sunday.

    In a separate statement, the OSCE Minsk Group, formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia and the United States, said its co-chairs and foreign ministers would meet again on October 29 to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

    (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Nick Zieminski)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast