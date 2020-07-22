SEARCH
REFILE-UK tax body expands probe into GVC's former Turkish gambling unit

22 Jul 2020 / 02:06 H.

    (Corrects typographical error in second paragraph)

    July 21 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner GVC Plc said on Tuesday that Britain's tax regulator had widened its investigation into the gambling company's former Turkish online business to include unidentified entities within the London-listed group.

    The investigation by the HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) began late last year and was then directed at former third-party suppliers over processing of payments at the business GVC disposed off in December 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

