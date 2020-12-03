REFILE-United States issues travel curbs for Chinese Communist Party members - NYT

(Corrects to remove repeated word in first paragraph)

Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday issued new rules to restrict travel by Chinese Communist Party members' and their families' to the United States, the New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

The new policy limited the maximum validity of travel visas for party members and their families to one month and a single entry, the paper reported https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/03/world/asia/us-visa-china-communist-party.html, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)