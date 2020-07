July 6 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it began late-stage clinical trials to assess the effectiveness of its antibody cocktail in preventing and treating COVID-19.

The trial, run jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, would test the therapy's ability to prevent infection in those who have had close exposure to a COVID-19 patient. (https://reut.rs/2O1ra93) (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)