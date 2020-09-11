Regional ruling party wins elections in Ethiopia's Tigray region -election commissioner

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The regional ruling Tigray's People Liberation Front have won elections in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, the election commission there announced on Friday, as a showdown loomed between the region and the federal government.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had denounced the polls, which were held Wednesday despite a government directive postponing regional and national elections until at least next year.

Tigrayan leaders, who dominated the last administration, have accused Abiy of trying to illegally extend his time in power. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Jon Boyle)