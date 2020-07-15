Report: 11 MLB umpires opting out of season

Eleven umpires have opted out or decided not to participate in the upcoming Major League Baseball season, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday.

"Some are said to have family members who are ill," Heyman posted on Twitter.

The identities of the umpires are not yet known.

Like the players, umpires have the right to opt out with full pay if they are in a high-risk group due to pre-existing health problems. Those who decline to participate in the 60-game season because of concern for family members will not be paid.

Age is likely a contributing factor for the umpires, who are generally older than the players.

Umpires began arriving at camps on Friday and will work bullpen sessions and intrasquad games once they clear testing protocols for the coronavirus.

--Field Level Media