Report: 49ers CB Sherman headed to injured reserve

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is headed to injured reserve, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

Garafolo cited undisclosed sources for the news on Sherman, added the All-Pro conrnerback is said to be nursing a leg injury and is likely to be sidelined at least three weeks. The 49ers hadn't announced any news on Sherman as of Wednesday morning.

Sherman did not appear to be hampered by an injury on Sunday and played 78 of 82 snaps during the 49ers' 24-20 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 32-year-old allowed just one catch on two targets for nine yards in Sunday's setback, per Pro Football Focus.

Sherman recorded 61 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 15 games last season while making his fifth Pro Bowl.

Sherman's first seven seasons were spent with the rival Seattle Seahawks, with whom he earned four Pro Bowl selections, made two Super Bowl appearances (winning one) and grabbed 32 interceptions.

