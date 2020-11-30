Report: 49ers could move home games to Arizona

The Santa Clara County COVID-19 restrictions that are forcing the San Francisco 49ers out of Levi's Stadium for the short term, could be be sending the team out of state.

NFL Network reported Sunday that the Arizona Cardinals have offered the use of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and the venue appears the most likely destination for the 49ers, who have three home games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

Since the start of the season, Arizona has looked like a potential destination for the 49ers should they be forced out of town because San Francisco and the Cardinals weren't scheduled to play at home on the same day.

New COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County ban all contact sports at the professional, college and youth levels and also require a 14-day quarantine for another team traveling into the county from more than 150 miles away.

"We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's emergency directive," the team said in a statement. "We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed."

The restrictions also require the 49ers to find another place to practice in between games.

The initial three-week Santa Clara County restrictions impact the 49ers' home games on Dec. 7 against the Buffalo Bills and Dec. 13 against the Washington Football Team. The 49ers have a Dec. 27 road game at Arizona against the Cardinals.

Still yet to be determined is what happens to the 49ers' Jan. 3 game home game against the Seattle Seawhaks.

--Field Level Media