Report: Atlanta United hiring Heinze as head coach

Gabriel Heinze will reportedly be the next coach of the Atlanta United.

The Mexican publication AM reported Friday that the 42-year-old Argentina international will sign a two-year deal with the MLS club in the coming days.

Atlanta has been without a manager since parting ways with Frank de Boer in late July. Stephen Glass served as interim coach while the United completed a disappointing season in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Heinze has never coached outside of his native Argentina, most recently with Velez Sarsfield (2017-20).

An accomplished defender during his playing career, Heinze won league titles at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Marseille and earned an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2004.

