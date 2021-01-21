Report: Bears interview Mike Singletary for DC

The Chicago Bears reportedly interviewed one of the best players in franchise history to be their defensive coordinator.

Hall of Fame Mike Singletary is among several candidates the Bears have interviewed to fill the vacancy left by Chuck Pagano, who retired last week, according to The Athletic.

Singletary, 62, has never been a defensive coordinator in the NFL. He hasn't been on an NFL coaching staff since he was an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

Singletary's most recent position on the professional level was as head coach of the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. The team went 2-6.

In May 2020, Singletary resigned as the head coach of Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Texas, after the team went 1-10 in 2018 and 0-11 in 2019.

Singletary's other head-coaching experience was with the San Francisco 49ers. After being named interim coach in Week 8 of the 2008 season, he got the job permanently the following year and was let go after Week 16 of the 2010 season, finishing with an overall record of 18-22.

Before getting the top job in San Francisco, he was the 49ers' linebackers coach and assistant head coach from 2005-08.

After leaving San Francisco, he was an assistant coach (linebackers) for the Minnesota Vikings under Leslie Frazier from 2011-13.

His first job as an NFL assistant was coaching linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens (2003-04).

As a player, Singletary spent his entire career with the Bears from 1981-92 after drafted in the second round of the 1981 draft out of Baylor. He broke into the starting lineup midway though his rookie season and became a dominant player, making 10 Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams.

He was a two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and became a household name during the 1985 season. He headed one of the greatest units of all time, as the Bears' top-ranked defense allowed just 10 points in three postseason games, all coming in a 46-10 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

The Bears also reportedly have interviewed Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon, former New York Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher, Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and Bears safeties coach Sean Desai.

However, Rodgers is expected to join the Los Angeles Chargers, reuniting with new head coach Brandon Staley, who previously worked as outside linebackers coach for the Bears, according to the Chicago Tribune.

