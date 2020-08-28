Report: Bears RB Montgomery (groin) out 2-4 weeks

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery will be sidelined two to four weeks with a groin injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

That timeline gives the second-year player a shot at being ready for the scheduled Sept. 13 season opener against the Lions in Detroit.

Montgomery, 23, slipped and fell to the ground before taking a handoff from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during Wednesday's practice.

A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Iowa State, Montgomery led the Bears with 242 carries for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He also caught 25 passes for 185 yards and one score.

Chicago's thin depth chart behind Montgomery includes Tarik Cohen and converted wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

