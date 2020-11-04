Report: Bears RT Massie (knee) might miss a month

Chicago Bears right tackle Bobby Massie could miss a month with a knee injury he sustained in Monday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Massie, 31, left the game after just four offensive snaps after getting rolled up on at the end of a running play adid not return. Bears center Cody Whitehair (calf) also missed the game.

Massie had played 100 percent of the snaps in the Bears' first seven games. He has started every game he has played in for the Bears since joining the team in 2016. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft by Arizona, playing in 54 games (46 starts) for the Cardinals in four seasons.

Jason Spriggs replaced Massie on Monday night.

