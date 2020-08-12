Report: Bengals' Waynes (pectoral) seeks 2nd opinion

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes could be sidelined for as long as two months due to a pectoral injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.

Per the report, Waynes is seeking a second opinion on the injury that he sustained during Monday's practice.

"I don't want to get into too many details right now," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said during a conference call on Tuesday. "It's unfortunate. He was working hard for us. Again, these things happen. It's nobody's fault. We just move on, get him healthy and back on the field."

Waynes, 28, signed a three-year, $42 million deal in March after spending five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Last month, Waynes' agent Brian Murphy told Sports Illustrated that he advised his client against performing any football drills this offseason while he waited to receive his $15 million signing bonus. Per the report, the Bengals withheld payment until he was able to come into the building in late July with the rest of the team for in-person physicals.

Waynes recorded 56 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception in 14 games last season. He collected 242 tackles and seven interceptions in 74 career games since being selected by the Vikings in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Cornerback Darius Phillips, 25, likely will replace Waynes. Phillips led the Bengals with four interceptions last season despite playing in only eight games.

