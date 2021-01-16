Report: Bills OC Brian Daboll favored for Chargers job

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has the inside track on becoming the next coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN.

Daboll would be replacing Anthony Lynn, who was fired in early January after posting a 33-31 record in four seasons. Lynn led the Chargers to a 7-9 record in 2020 after signing a one-year contract extension.

Daboll, 45, is one of nine candidates interviewed for the opening. He and Chargers general manager Tom Telesco were teammates at St. Francis High School in Buffalo.

If the Chargers intend to hire Daboll, they'll have to wait for the Bills' playoff run to end. The Bills host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

Daboll began his NFL coaching career under Bill Belichick in New England in 2000 and has worked as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs, along with a stint at Alabama in 2017. He was on staff for five Super Bowl titles in New England and a College Football Playoff championship with Alabama.

