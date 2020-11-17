Report: Brees (rib contusion) expected to miss time

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees suffered a rib contusion against the San Francisco 49ers and the team is bracing for the 79,000-yard passer to miss some time, NFL Network reported Monday.

Brees is having an MRI on Monday for cartilage damage.

Brees, 41, did not play in the second half after he absorbed a big hit before halftime from 49ers defensive tackle Kentavius Street. Jameis Winston replaced Brees at quarterback to start the second half, and the Saints pulled away for a 27-13 win.

"I was not going to be able to be effective (in the second half)," Brees said after the game. "It had nothing to do with pain. It was definitely just what my body was going to be able to do or not be able to do."

Brees has also contended with a shoulder issue that has limited him in practice in recent weeks.

Brees has completed a league-best 73.5 percent of his passes for 2,196 yards with 18 touchdowns against three interceptions this season. He has thrown for 79,612 yards and 565 TDs for his career.

New Orleans (7-2) hosts the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) this Sunday.

--Field Level Media