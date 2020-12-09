Report: Brennaman makes return to announcing in Puerto Rico

Longtime and former Cincinnati Reds announced Thom Brennaman has landed a new gig calling play-by-play for the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The season opens Tuesday night.

Brennaman resigned as the Reds' play-by-play broadcaster for FOX Sports Ohio in late September after he used a homophobic slur on a hot mic during a game in Kansas City a month earlier.

Brennaman had called Major League Baseball games for 33 years, following his legendary broadcaster father, Marty Brennaman.

Brennaman's initial comment was uttered during the first game of an Aug. 19 doubleheader against Kansas City, which he described as "one of the (expletive) capitals of the world" as a camera spanned the field before the top of the seventh inning.

Brennaman, 57, did not seem to realize he was already on air.

Brennaman remained on the broadcast for the remainder of Game 1 of the doubleheader and the start of Game 2. He apologized in the top of the fifth inning of the second game before being replaced by Jim Day, who typically works as the broadcast team's on-field reporter.

The Clemente league, also referred to as the Puerto Rican Winter League, features five teams and plays roughly 30 games. The winner of the league advances to the Caribbean Series against champs from other Latin American leagues.

--Field Level Media