Report: Broncos fail to reach deal with LB Wake

The Denver Broncos were unable to reach an agreement with free-agent linebacker Cameron Wake, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

The Broncos are looking for a pass rusher to replace All-Pro Von Miller, who is expected to be out at least three months after undergoing ankle surgery on Friday.

Wake, 38, played in nine games and registered four tackles and 2.5 sacks with the Tennessee Titans in 2019 but was released in a cost-cutting move in March.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 364 tackles, 100.5 sacks and 22 forced fumbles in 155 games. He played his first 10 seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

The Broncos open the season at home Monday night against the Titans.

