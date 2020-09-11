Report: Broncos LB Miller to have surgery, likely miss season

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will have surgery on his injured ankle and miss "several months, likely the season," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

The announcement came after Miller's visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Green Bay, Wis.

No timetable for the surgery was released.

Miller suffered the injury in practice on Tuesday on what coach Vic Fangio called "a normal play," and an MRI exam revealed a dislocated peroneal tendon.

"He just rushed around the edge and never hit the ground and never looked bad," Fangio said. "If you saw the video, you'd think nothing happened, but it did."

As the reports of his surgery surfaced Thursday, Miller tweeted a photo of the late Kobe Bryant holding his left ankle. The photo apparently was from April 12, 2013, the night the Los Angeles Lakers legend tore his Achilles. He had surgery and came back to average 22.3 points per game in the 2014-15 season.

"What would Kobe do"? That's exactly what I'm going to do," Miller tweeted.

Miller, 31, has a base salary of $17.5 million this season, the fifth of a six-year, $114 million deal he signed in July 2016.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection and former Super Bowl MVP has a franchise-record 106 sacks for the Broncos in nine seasons since being the No. 2 overall choice of the 2011 NFL Draft. Miller also has 490 tackles, 26 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

Miller has two career touchdowns -- one on an interception and one on a fumble.

The Broncos open the season on Monday night against the visiting Tennessee Titans.

--Field Level Media