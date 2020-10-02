Report: Broncos TE Fant's ankle injury considered minor

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant isn't expected to be sidelined for long after being carted to the locker room with an injured ankle during Thursday's game against the New York Jets.

ESPN reported on Friday morning that Fant's injury is considered to be a minor one.

Fant sustained an ankle injury with six minutes to play in the third quarter. He was carted off the field and then ruled out during the fourth quarter.

Fant, 22, had five receptions for 35 yards on Thursday for the Broncos (1-3), who recorded their first win with a 37-28 victory over the winless Jets (0-4).

Fant has collected 19 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season. He has 59 receptions for 781 yards and five touchdowns in 20 career games since being selected with the 20th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

