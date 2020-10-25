Report: Brown contract with Bucs worth up to $2.5M

Wide receiver Antonio Brown's deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is worth up to $2.5 million, ESPN reported Sunday.

Brown is expected to sign on Monday.

ESPN said the contract has a $1 million base salary and roster bonuses and includes incentives that will kick in if the Buccaneers make the playoffs.

He would get $250,000 for each mark he meets for receptions, yards and touchdowns, plus an additional $750,000 should Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl.

If the deal is finalized and Brown clears the NFL's coronavirus protocols, he could be on the field for Tampa Bay in Week 9, a Sunday night home game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8.

He is under a league suspension through Week 8.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and Brown were briefly teammates last season in New England. The Patriots kept Brown for just one game after his short tenure with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Brown, 32, has been a free agent since September 2019, when the Patriots released him after one game following allegations of sexual assault and sending intimidating text messages to an accuser. Those allegations led to an NFL investigation.

In June 2020, Brown was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and to enroll in a 13-week anger management course by a Florida court after pleading no contest to an assault charge unrelated to the allegations of sexual assault.

As part of the discipline, the league directed Brown to continue his counseling and treatment program.

Brown, a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-best 15 touchdown receptions for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, his most recent full season. He has 841 career receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 TDs over nine full seasons and part of another.

