Report: Browns re-signing K Cody Parkey for 2021

The Cleveland Browns are re-signing kicker Cody Parkey for the 2021 season, NFL Network reported Friday.

Parkey, 29, made 19 of 22 field-goal attempts and 43 of 47 extra-point tries in 15 games with the Browns in 2020. He also booted 55.6 percent of his kickoffs for touchbacks.

A Pro Bowl selection as a 2014 rookie with the Philadelphia Eagles, Parkey also played for Cleveland in 2016 and had stints with the Miami Dolphins (2017), Chicago Bears (2018) and Tennessee Titans (2019).

He has converted 84.6 percent of his field goals (121 of 143) and 94.3 percent of his PATs (197 of 209) through 83 career games. He has drilled 8 of 10 attempts from 50-plus yards, with a long of 54 in 2017.

--Field Level Media