Report: Bucs to trade for Jets DT McLendon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to acquire veteran defensive tackle Steve McLendon from the New York Jets, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday night.

McLendon, 34, will help the Bucs fill the loss of defensive tackle Vita Vea, who was placed on injured reserve last week because of a broken leg. McLendon has started every game this season for the 0-6 Jets, who might just be beginning a fire sale before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Tampa Bay will send the Jets a 2022 sixth-round pick, while receiving a 2023 seventh-round pick from New York, according to the Tampa Bay Times. McLendon will be a free agent after this season.

He should be able to fit right in with the Bucs and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who was the head coach of the Jets from 2015-18. McLendon has been with the Jets since 2016, starting 59 of 65 games. Known as a run-stuffer, he has 248 tackles, including 12.5 sacks, in an 11-year career that began with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being an undrafted free agent out of Troy. He has started 90 career games.

Tampa Bay improved to 4-2 Sunday with a 38-10 win over visiting Green Bay. The Jets were shut out 24-0 at Miami on Sunday.

--Field Level Media