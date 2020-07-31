Report: Cardinals-Brewers matinee off; St. Louis has COVID-19 positives

Friday's matinee in Milwaukee between the St. Louis Cardinals and Brewers at Miller Park was postponed hours before the game due to positive COVID-19 tests, MLB Network and baseball insider Jon Heyman reported.

The Cardinals were scheduled to visit the Brewers for Milwaukee's home opener.

Heyman reported Friday morning the "Cardinals had positive tests, forcing postponement."

In addition to the National League Central game scratched from the Friday slate, originally scheduled games involving the Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays are also canceled.

Staff ace Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.57 ERA), who earned a 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh on Opening Day, was scheduled to start for St. Louis against veteran left-hander Brett Anderson.

Flaherty blanked the Pirates for six innings before allowing two runs in the seventh.

--Field Level Media