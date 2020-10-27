Report: Cardinals RB Drake has slight ankle tear

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake had an MRI exam on Monday that revealed a slight ligament tear in his ankle, and the team's leading rusher is expected to miss multiple weeks but potentially just one game, ESPN reported.

It is not known if the Cardinals intend to put the fifth-year back on injured reserve.

Drake was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Sunday night. The Cardinals have a bye in Week 8.

Chase Edmonds replaced Drake on Sunday and had 145 total yards on just 12 touches against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals could look to the trade market for help at the position. Drake, 26, was acquired from the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28, 2019, for a conditional draft pick. He is playing on the one-year franchise tender after the sides failed to reach a long-term agreement.

In 15 games with the Cardinals, Drake has 1,155 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

--Field Level Media