Report: Cassell interviews with Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell interviewed for the head coaching vacancy, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Cassell's interview to replace Doc Rivers was Tuesday, per the report. Cassell had been an assistant under Rivers for six years.

Tyronn Lue, Rivers' top assistant, was thought to be the frontrunner to replace Rivers, who was fired last month after the Clippers blew a 3-1 second-round series lead to the Denver Nuggets. However, ESPN reported earlier this week that Lue's candidacy is gaining steam in Houston, where the Rockets are in the process of replacing Mike D'Antoni.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers floor general Mike Brown reportedly impressed at his interview for the Clippers post, and Jeff Van Gundy has been linked to the opening as well.

Cassell, 50, has been an assistant coach in the league for 10 years after a 15-year playing career with eight different teams.

The Clippers were viewed as massive disappointments in the NBA playoffs due to the collapse against the Nuggets.

The final three setbacks were ugly as Los Angeles led by as many as 16, 19 and 12 points, respectively, in the losses.

The Clippers were forecasted to contend for the NBA title after landing All-Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the summer of 2019.

But the team was reportedly dealing with chemistry issues during their postseason stay at the "bubble" near Orlando. Veteran guard Lou Williams publicly cited the chemistry as an issue after the Game 7 loss to the Nuggets.

Rivers was hired by the Philadelphia 76ers five days after being fired by the Clippers.

