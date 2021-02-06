Report: Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson cleared to practice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been cleared to practice on Friday, the NFL Network reported.

Robinson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week due to close contact with a barber who tested positive for the coronavirus. Robinson has since tested negative on every following day and is eligible to play in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robinson, 26, was a useful part of the team's wide receiver corps with 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season. But he has just one reception for 14 yards on three targets in two playoff games.

Daniel Kilgore is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list due to a close contact with the same barber as Robinson. Kilgore could be cleared Saturday if he tests negative.

Kilgore, 33, is a reserve guard and center and started four games this season. Because of his versatility and experience, he is a key player who would be active on Sunday.

