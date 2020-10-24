Report: Christmas start to 2020-21 gaining steam

A push to start the 2020-21 NBA season by Christmas is gaining momentum, multiple outlets reported Friday.

A start date was just one item on the agenda at Friday's meeting of the league's Board of Governors, along with discussions about fan attendance amid the pandemic and the possibility of playing fewer than 82 games, ESPN reported.

The Athletic reported Friday that the NBA is targeting a Dec. 22 start date and a 72-game regular season that would finish before the start of the 2021 Summer Olympics, which are set to begin on July 23 in Tokyo.

Last month, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said his "best guess" was that the season wouldn't start until early 2021.

The NBA has made a vow that players would get at least an eight-week notice before the start of the season. Oct. 30 would be exactly eight weeks before Christmas Day.

"The goal for us next season is to play a standard season, 82-game season and playoffs. In home arenas, in front of fans," Silver said.

The NBA became the first pro league to suspend play amid the COVID-19 pandemic, doing so on March 11. The league finished a shortened season in a bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

--Field Level Media