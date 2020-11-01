Report: Cowboys' Dalton (concussion) out vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys shifted quarterback Andy Dalton (concussion) from doubtful to out for Sunday's NFC East clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.

He will not travel with the team to Philadelphia.

Rookie Ben DiNucci will make his first career start, with Garrett Gilbert serving as his backup.

The Cowboys started the season with Dak Prescott at quarterback, but he sustained a compound fracture of his right ankle in a win against the New York Giants on Oct. 11 and is out for the season.

Dalton replaced him and suffered the concussion last Sunday in a loss to the Washington Football Team on a hit by linebacker Jon Bostic. Dalton went into a slide and, with his knee on the ground, Bostic plowed his shoulder into Dalton's facemask. The result was Dalton's first documented NFL concussion and an ejection from the game for Bostic.

Bostic was fined $12,000 by the league for the hit, ESPN reported Saturday.

Dalton is in his first season in Dallas after spending nine years as the starter for the Cincinnati Bengals. He has completed 52 passes for 452 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions on the season.

The Cowboys selected DiNucci, who played collegiately at Pittsburgh and then James Madison, in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In relief of Dalton last week, he was 2-of-3 passing for 39 yards.

The Eagles enter the game at 2-4-1, while the Cowboys are 2-5.

