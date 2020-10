The Dallas Cowboys are promoting defensive tackle Justin Hamilton to the active roster for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL Network reported.

The Cowboys are thin up front after losing DT Trysten Hill to an ACL injury last week.

Hamilton, 27, last played in 2018, appearing in four games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He recorded three tackles and half a sack in four games with the Philadelphia Eagles and Chiefs in 2017.

--Field Level Media