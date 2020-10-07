Report: Coyotes D Ekman-Larsson wants trade by Friday

The agent for defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has told the Arizona Coyotes that his client wants to be traded to either the Vancouver Canucks or Boston Bruins - and by Friday, TSN reported.

Aiming to reduce payroll, the Coyotes have been shopping Ekman-Larsson, who signed an eight-year, $66 million contract with Arizona on July 1, 2018. He is the Coyotes' highest-paid player.

His deal includes a full no-trade clause, and TSN said agent Kevin Epp informed the Coyotes he'd accept the trade to only Boston or Vancouver.

Free agency begins at noon ET Friday, and if he isn't traded by then, he wants to stay put.

"We think the best option for a trade is before free agency," Epp said. "If no deal by Friday, Oliver is staying in Arizona."

The Coyotes selected the Swede with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. He has 364 points (125 goals, 239 assists) in 723 regular-season games and has added eight points (two goals, six assists) in 25 playoff games.

In the 2019-20 season, he scored 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 66 regular-season games. He scored four points (one goal, three assists) in nine games in the playoffs before the Coyotes were eliminated in five games by the Colorado Avalanche in the best-of-seven Western Conference first round.

