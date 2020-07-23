Report: Dodgers, Betts nearing long-term deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Mookie Betts are "deep into negotiations" on a long-term deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday.

Passan said the deal includes 2020 and would keep Betts in a Dodgers uniform for 13 years at more than $380 million.

That would be the second-largest deal in MLB history by total value behind Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, signed in March 2019.

Betts, 27, joined the Dodgers along with left-hander David Price in a five-player trade with the Boston Red Sox in February.

The four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner was the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2018 when he led the majors with a .346 average, 129 runs and belted a career-high 32 home runs.

Betts batted .295 last season, again leading the big leagues with 135 runs scored and tallying 29 homers, 80 RBIs, 40 doubles and 16 steals in 150 games.

According to reports, he turned down a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Red Sox in the offseason, countering with a 12-year, $420 million proposal that the team turned down before dealing him to L.A.

The Dodgers open the season on Thursday against the visiting San Francisco Giants.

--Field Level Media