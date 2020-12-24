Report: Dodgers signing P Kahnle to two-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are signing free agent reliever Tommy Kahnle to a two-year deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

MLB Network said the contract is valued at $5.25 million.

The 31-year-old right-hander spent the past three-plus seasons with the New York Yankees.

He is coming off Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in August and is expected to miss most or all of the 2021 season.

Kahnle made only one appearance in 2020, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in one inning in a 3-2 win at Washington on July 26.

He declined an outright assignment by the Yankees and became a free agent on Oct. 31.

Kahnle owns a career record of 9-9 with four saves and a 3.82 ERA in 285 bullpen appearances with the Colorado Rockies (2014-15), Chicago White Sox (2016-17) and Yankees. He has struck out 344 batters and walked 132 in 277 2/3 innings.

