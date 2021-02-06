Report: Eagles are close to trading Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles are "close to trading" quarterback Carson Wentz, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Friday.

The Inquirer reported that the firing of former Eagles coach Doug Pederson did not alleviate the concerns Wentz had about the organization and that the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft would prefer to move on.

Wentz has not publicly requested a trade.

The Indianapolis Colts would seem to be one of the more probable destinations for Wentz, if he is traded. The Colts need to replace retiring quarterback Philip Rivers, and Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich served as the Eagles' offensive coordinator with the Eagles during Wentz's first two years in the league.

Meanwhile, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a radio interview on Friday that his team was "exploring lots of options" to fill the quarterback position, but denied a trade was imminent.

"Not today, not the Colts," Ballard said.

The NFL Network reported that several teams have been asking about the cost of trading for Wentz, who signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension in 2019.

Wentz, 28, has thrown for 16,811 yards with 113 touchdowns and 50 interceptions over his five-year career with the Eagles. But he slumped badly in 2020, with career lows of 2,620 passing yards and a career-worst 57.4 percent completion percentage. Wentz led the NFL with 15 interceptions, and was benched late in the season for second-round draft pick Jalen Hurts.

Wentz has had 68 career starts, and the Eagles have a record of 35-32-1 in those games. He set a franchise record for touchdown passes in a season with 33 in 2017, but a late-season knee injury cost him the rest of the season, which culminated with backup Nick Foles leading the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl victory.

