Report: Eagles to name Shane Steichen as offensive coordinator

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Shane Steichen, who coached rookie quarterback Justin Herbert to a record season with the Los Angeles Chargers, as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Monday.

Steichen and new Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spent four seasons together as assistant coaches with the Chargers in the mid-2010s.

In Philadelphia, the 35-year-old Steichen will continue his quick rise in the NFL coaching ranks. His first NFL job was in 2013 as a quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns. He spent the next two seasons with the Chargers in the same role, then was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016. He spent last season as offensive coordinator.

Steichen designed an offense that helped Herbert break numerous NFL rookie passing records in 2020, including yards (4,336), touchdowns (31) and completions (396).

Philadelphia will be looking to rebuild an offense that finished 24th in yards per game (334.6), 26th in points (20.9) and 28th in passing yards (207.9) behind Carson Wentz and rookie Jalen Hurts.

Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson did not employ an offensive coordinator last season.

