Report: Eagles WR Reagor has torn thumb ligament

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor reportedly has a torn ligament in his thumb that will require surgery and a likely stint on injured reserve.

The first-round pick from TCU has a torn ulnar collateral ligament, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees missed five games last year with a similar injury to his throwing hand.

Reagor, 21, who missed time in training camp with a shoulder injury, caught four passes for 41 yards in Sunday's 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He caught one ball for 55 yards in the season-opening loss at Washington.

With veteran Alshon Jeffery still recovering from foot surgery, the only healthy wideouts on Philadelphia's active roster are DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and 2020 fifth-round pick John Hightower.

The Eagles host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

--Field Level Media