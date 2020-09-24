SEARCH
Report: Eagles WR Reagor has torn thumb ligament

24 Sep 2020 / 03:31 H.

    Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor reportedly has a torn ligament in his thumb that will require surgery and a likely stint on injured reserve.

    The first-round pick from TCU has a torn ulnar collateral ligament, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday.

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees missed five games last year with a similar injury to his throwing hand.

    Reagor, 21, who missed time in training camp with a shoulder injury, caught four passes for 41 yards in Sunday's 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He caught one ball for 55 yards in the season-opening loss at Washington.

    With veteran Alshon Jeffery still recovering from foot surgery, the only healthy wideouts on Philadelphia's active roster are DeSean Jackson, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward and 2020 fifth-round pick John Hightower.

    The Eagles host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

    --Field Level Media

