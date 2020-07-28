Report: First-round picks Thomas, Brooks agree to deals

The New York Giants and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick in April's NFL draft, agreed Monday to a four-year contract, multiple outlets reported.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the deal is for a fully guaranteed $32.35 million, with a $21.1 million signing bonus.

Also Monday, the Seattle Seahawks signed former Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. According to multiple reports, Brooks receives a four-year, $12.35 million rookie deal with a signing bonus of nearly $6.5 million. Seattle chose Brooks with the No. 27 overall selection.

That leaves just two first-round draft picks without a deal: quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall selection by the Cincinnati Bengals, and tackle Isaiah Wilson (No. 29 overall, Tennessee Titans.)

Thomas played 41 games over three seasons at Georgia. He was a first-team Walter Camp All-American in 2019.

