Report: Galaxy near deal with Vanney as next coach

The Los Angeles Galaxy are finalizing a deal to name Greg Vanney as their next head coach, soccer writer Grant Wahl reported.

There have been rumors of the reunion since Vanney stepped down as head coach of Toronto FC on Dec. 1.

Vanney, 46, was an MLS All-Star defender who played for the Galaxy from 1996-2002 and again in 2008, his final season.

He had guided Toronto since 2014 and led the franchise to the Supporters' Shield, the MLS Cup title and Canadian Championship in 2017. He is the club's all-time leader in wins (112) and matches managed (250).

The Galaxy parted ways with head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto in late October, with Dom Kinnear serving as the interim coach for the remainder of the 2020 season.

