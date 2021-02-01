Report: Giants sign C Jonotthan Harrison

The New York Giants signed veteran center Jonotthan Harrison to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million, according to NFL Network.

Harrison, who played in 84 games (42 starts) with the Indianapolis Colts (2014-16) and New York Jets (2017-19), spent the 2020 season on the Bills practice squad.

Harrison, 29, figures to provide the Giants depth at center and guard.

Nick Gates, 25, was the starter at center for the Giants (6-10) last season, playing every snap in his first season at the position.

