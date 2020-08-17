Report: Giants to sign K Gano

The New York Giants plan to sign veteran kicker Graham Gano, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Gano, 33, made the Pro Bowl with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 but missed the final four games in 2018 and sat out the entire 2019 season with an injured left knee, his plant leg.

The Panthers released him on July 30. His signing with New York is pending the results of a physical and COVID-19 testing, Rapoport said.

In 10 seasons with Washington (2009-11) and Carolina (2012-18), Gano has made 224 of 273 field-goal attempts (82.1 percent) and 306 of 321 PATs (95.3 percent) in 134 career games.

On Oct. 7, 2018, he booted a career-long 63-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Panthers to a 33-31 victory against the visiting Giants.

In New York, Gano will compete with Chandler Catanzaro to replace Aldrick Rosas, who was cut in June following a hit-and-run arrest earlier this offseason.

