Tuesday night's game between the Carolina Hurricanes and host Nashville Predators will be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with the Hurricanes, TSN reported.

Carolina posted a 4-2 win at Nashville on Monday night.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list on Friday and has not played since a season-opening 3-0 win at Detroit last Thursday.

--Field Level Media