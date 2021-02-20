Report: Ian Happ wins arbitration case against Cubs

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will earn $4.1 million in 2021 after winning his arbitration case against the team, according to multiple reports.

Chicago submitted a $3.25 million salary figure.

Happ is the first player to beat the Cubs in arbitration since Shawon Dunston in 1990, according to NBC Sports Chicago. Dunston was awarded $1.25 million and the team submitted $950,000.

Happ batted .258 with 12 homers, 28 RBIs and 11 doubles in 57 games during the shortened, 60-game 2020 season.

The 26-year-old Happ has 62 homers, 170 RBIs and a .248 average in 372 games with the Cubs over the past four seasons.

