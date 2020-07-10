Report: Jaguars sign second-round pick Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed wide receiver Laviska Shenault to his rookie contract, ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday.

The Jaguars selected the Colorado wideout in the second round (42nd overall pick) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Shenault, 21, ended his college career with 149 receptions for 1,943 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Buffaloes.

Colorado used the 6-foot-1, 227-pounder all over the formation -- as an outside receiver, slot receiver, tight end, running back and wildcat quarterback.

Shenault's best year statistically came in 2018, when he led the country with an average of 9.6 receptions per game. He finished with 86 catches for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns in nine games that year and had 56 receptions for 764 yards and four scores in 2019.

