Report: Jaguars to sign RB Ogunbowale

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Dare Ogunbowale, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The Bucs released Ogunbowale last week after signing Leonard Fournette, whom the Jaguars waived. The 26-year-old Ogunbowale visited the Jaguars on Wednesday, per the report.

The move adds Ogunbowale to a young backfield consisting of undrafted rookie free agent James Robinson, Chris Thompson and Devine Ozigbo. Ogunbowale also gives the Jaguars a solid special teams player.

Ogunbowale himself was an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He played in all 16 games for the Bucs last season, catching 35 passes for 286 yards. He also played 318 special teams snaps.

Ogunbowale reportedly also visited the Las Vegas Raiders.

--Field Level Media