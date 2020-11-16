Report: Lakers' Davis opts for free agency

Anthony Davis is opting out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers but reportedly intends to return to the NBA champions on a new deal that aligns with LeBron James' plans.

Davis, 27, was due $28.7 million next season but a clause in his contract allowed him to opt out of the 2020-21 season in favor of free agency.

Davis' future is not in doubt -- he plans to be back with the Lakers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN reported the Lakers "will present several options to Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, in order to work with the superstar on the deal that makes him feel the most comfortable being part of the franchise moving forward."

The Lakers were 52-19 in the regular season and Davis played a starring role alongside James in the playoffs, leading the team with 27.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He also averaged 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in the postseason as L.A. captured its first title since 2009-10.

